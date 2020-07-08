Cathy Jeanette Robb
January 1952 - July 2020
Cathy Jeanette Robb of Kerrville, Texas departed this life to take her place in Heaven on Saturday July 4, 2020. She was 68.
Cathy was born in Bastrop County, Texas on January 8, 1952 to Carl Perry and Winnie Elizabeth Wright (Mundine). When Cathy was a small child the family moved from McDade, Texas to Kerrville. She was a graduate of Tivy High School. Cathy had a heart and passion to care for others; she never knew a stranger and had a smile and laugh that were infectious. Cathy spent her career in the service/people industry serving as a beautician, bartender and in her final years as a personal caregiver to others. Cathy’s giving heart and empathetic nature allowed her to put others first never expecting anything in return. Because of her sincere heart and nature she was loved by many and will be greatly missed .She took great pride in everything she did and made the best cornbread dressing in the State. Cathy’s greatest joy in life was her daughter Jana, family and friends, with a special place in her heart for her granddaughter Tori Renee Jerralls whom she raised.
Cathy is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Cheryl Sue Van Winkle and an infant brother Thomas Charles Wright.
Cathy leaves behind her ,husband of 22 years Butch Van Ostrand, Beloved daughter Jana(Antoine)Thompson of Austin , Step children Michelle Rowan and Kristopher Morris of Ingram , Her ex-husband and lifelong friend Randy Robb and wife in law Shawn of Kemah, Granddaughter Tori Renee Jerralls and great granddaughters Ma’lonii Michelle and Nylaa Brielle of Austin. Nieces Kimberly(Keith) Becker of Marlin, with whom Cathy had a close relationship, and Kristi Van Winkle of San Antonio along with 5 step grandchildren, 7 great nieces and nephews and 7 great great nieces and nephews.
Goodbye may seem forever, Farewell is like the end but in our hearts is a memory and there you’ll always be.
A Celebration of Life will take place at the American Legion Kerrville, Texas. Date and time to be announced.
Funeral arrangements will be provided by Grimes Funeral Chapels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.