Kerr County Commissioners will meet Monday morning to discuss the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, hear status reports from department heads, and conduct regular business such as the paying of bills and budget amendments.
County emergency management coordinator Dub Thomas is expected to brief commissioners on the status of the pandemic and local measures being taken to slow the spread of the virus locally.
Commissioners are scheduled to discuss whether to modify the use of county facilities in response to the pandemic. The city of Kerrville, for example, has closed some parks to discourage people from gathering in groups and potentially spreading the disease.
Although only two infections have been confirmed in Kerr County, officials are trying to stay ahead of the problem by taking steps to reduce the likelihood the virus will spread and cause a surge in emergency room visits and exceed the capacity of the local hospital’s ICU.
Commissioners also are slated to discuss the Local State of Disaster Due to a Public Health and Economic Emergency Proclamation that was signed by Judge Kelly on March 24 and extended by order of the Kerr County Commissioners Court on March 30.
The disaster declaration activated powers granted by the Texas Constitution and Statutes, allowing the county judge to undertake certain emergency measures if he desires, such as ordering the evacuation of a threatened or stricken area, controlling ingress and egress from a disaster area, and controlling the movement of persons in that area. One major reason Kelly wanted the authority, he said, was to be able to order a contractor to cease work on a project off Texas 27 toward San Antonio. Officials worried workers on the project might inadvertently sever fiber optic cables and disable 911, telephone and internet services, as has happened several times in the past.
After Kelly’s declaration and negotiations with the contract and other stakeholders, a portion of the project in a sensitive area was temporarily halted until accurate information about current infrastructure could be obtained.
During a Tuesday phone call with The Times, Kelly said he's been impressed with the way local city and county leaders have stayed one step ahead of the pandemic by implementing a local emergency management plan, which already includes a pandemic plan. After the first coronavirus infection was confirmed Tuesday, Kelly wasn’t surprised and expressed confidence in local measures in place to protect public safety.
"So far this whole thing, from our viewpoint, from the joint emergency operations center, is this has been expected per our plan — this is exactly what we anticipated, and we're grateful we had more time to prepare than other cities did," Kelly said.
