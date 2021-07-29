We can expect more of the same across the Hill Country for the remainder of the work week.
Stray showers and storms are possible, but most areas likely remain dry.
NEAR AVERAGE WEATHER CONDITIONS
Partly sunny skies are in the forecast Thursday. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms will exist during the day. Rain chances are very low, but not zero percent.
Highs warm into the lower and middle 90s. This is close to the seasonal averages for late July.
East-southeast winds average 5 to 15 mph throughout the day. Higher gusts are possible near any stray showers or storms that pop up.
MORE OF THE SAME OVERNIGHT
The pattern favors patchy low clouds after midnight and warm overnight lows in the lower 70s. A few areas could drop into the upper 60s if skies remain clear.
Light south winds are expected overnight.
STRAY STORMS POSSIBLE FRIDAY
Friday offers a carbon copy forecast of Thursday. Partly sunny skies are expected, with highs in the lower to middle 90s.
Southeast winds average 5 to 15 mph with higher gusts possible near any storms that develop.
DRY WEEKEND EXPECTED
Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast over the weekend with highs in the middle 90s each afternoon. Lows drop into the lower and middle 70s each night with low rain chances in the forecast Saturday and Sunday.
