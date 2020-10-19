Peterson Health confirmed 10 new cases of coronavirus infection on Monday, and Kerr County's seven-day average of positive cases is now more than 15% — just from Peterson's testing.
Since Oct. 13, 44 people have tested positive for the virus at Peterson Regional Medical Center or a Peterson-owned urgent care center on Junction Highway. During that same period, 285 people have come forward requesting to be tested for COVID-19.
The largest single number of cases is from a still undisclosed nursing home, where as many as 10 cases were confirmed by county and Peterson officials. Peterson Health says there are three people hospitalized with the virus.
When it comes to positivity rates, Kerr County had seven-day rates as high as 20% in July, when the worst of the pandemic was happening across the state of Texas.
All of this comes as the state and country continue to wrestle with the virus. On Friday, the U.S. had 69,000 cases of the virus — the most since July.
Also on Friday, Kerr County said that 875 people had tested positive for the virus since April 1. However, in the ever shifting world of tracking the virus there are varying numbers, but it's clear the county is headed for 1,000 total cases by the end of November. There have been 87 cases in October and the trend is for about 140 cases by Oct. 31, and that's just from Peterson Health results.
The last time the county didn't have a positive test reported was on Sept. 16 and the last time there were no COVID-19 patients admitted to Peterson Regional Medical Center was on Sept. 15. Just how many people have been hospitalized due to the virus remains unclear.
