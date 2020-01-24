With former coach Connor Kuykendall returning for the first time since leaving Schreiner University for rival Southwestern University last year, the Mountaineers were poised to make a statement on Friday night and they certainly did.
Schreiner led from the start against the visiting Pirates, battled through some lulls offensively and pulled out their third consecutive victory, 81-72. Most importantly for Schreiner, the victory pulled the Mountaineers within one-game of .500 in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference as they make the stretch run toward the conference tournament next month. The Mountaineers are 4-5 in the SCAC and 6-10 overall.
Sophomore guard Alex Dehoyos turned in a superb game with 23 points and eight assists. The bench also had a big night with guard Cameron Davis adding 11 points and Bronson Evans adding five in just nine minutes.
The Mountaineers had a lead as big as 13 points in the first half before the Pirates started to chip away with about eight minutes left.
Holding a 39-35 halftime lead, Schreiner stretched the lead to 13 points again in the second half when Chase Pinter made a layup on an assist from Matthew Rindahl. The Pirates continue to pressure the Mountaineers, cutting the lead to five points with 1:12 remaining.
However, the Schreiner defense would hold over the remaining 60 seconds of the game, making some crucial free throws and then getting a steal by DeHoyos that helped seal the victory.
Senior Paul Wells scored 16 points while Rindahl added 12 points and nine rebounds in 34 minutes of action. The victory avenges an earlier 68-66 loss to Southwestern. Schreiner will return to action at 4 p.m. today against Texas Lutheran, which beat Schreiner on Dec. 30, 79-76.
