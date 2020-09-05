The quality of life and economic growth potential in the area of Water Street just south of G Street recently got a significant boost with the opening of the new portion of the Kerrville River Trail.
The new portion of trail starts at the trailhead off G Street and runs southward between the river and Memorial Boulevard. At Quinlan Creek Bridge, the trail turns left and runs parallel to the creek until it reaches Schreiner University. The trailhead on campus is temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Walkers, cyclists and joggers took to the new segment of the trail on Friday morning just after the city had its official groundbreaking ceremony. A Cedar Park couple staying in one of the rental cottages along Water Street was among those enjoying the cool morning weather outdoors. As Chris Knight led his two dogs splashing enthusiastically in the shallow waters of the Guadalupe, his wife, Jennifer, chatted with The Times about their Kerrville getaway. She’s from Ingram — Tom Moore High School class of 1992 — and said the peace of the river trail and Kerr County serve as a welcome reprieve from the big city.
Although Austin has some impressive trials, some are often crowded, such as the Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail downtown.
“It’s always crowded — always,” Jennifer Knight said.
Knight, who moved to the Austin area in ’96, complimented the Kerrville River Trail.
“It’s just really, super clean and I like how wide the walking area is; you can pass people and not have to scooch past each other,” she said.
Additional improvements are being completed on Schreiner’s campus that will complement the trail, such as a new crushed-granite perimeter campus trail with public access that connects to the River Trail, new public restrooms, a sand volleyball court and Schreiner University history kiosk; a ‘Trailhead Beer Garden’ facility that will serve as a new establishment for food, drinks and entertainment; and improvements to the public disc golf course on campus, according to a city press release.
The cost of the extension to Schreiner University cost about $1.5 million and was funded with $50,000 from the university and the rest through the Economic Improvement Corporation, or EIC, which manages revenue drawn from a half-cent sales tax in the city. These 4B funds are named for Section 4B of a 1991 state law that authorizes cities to generate economic development funds via sales tax. The EIC receives funds from a half-cent sales tax that generates about $3.5 million per year, according to Stuart Cunyus, city spokesman. This tax must be used to fund economic improvement and quality-of-life projects. A few members of the EIC’s board were out walking the trail Friday morning, along with Mayor Bill Blackburn, City Manager Mark McDaniel and others.
“There are people who have decided to move here or move their businesses here in part because of the river trail,” Blackburn said.
EIC board chair Greg Richards echoed this sentiment, citing a first-hand example. He and his wife run a few rental properties in the city, so they get a sense of what draws people to the area. He said he’s found that the river trail is “the single biggest reason people come to Kerrville” for getaways.
“It’s driving the economy in the sense that it’s bringing people to town to visit Kerrville,” Richards continued.
He said it also played a role in attracting Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing, which plans to build a facility near the airport.
EIC board member Maggie Megee and her husband also were out at the trail that morning. What strikes her about the river trail in general is how it draws people from different walks of life; she sees mothers pushing strollers, seniors with walkers, cyclists, joggers of “all ages and sorts and conditions,” she said.
“Particularly around these Covid times, people have been so isolated; they are so friendly — they just want to stop and chat a moment just to have some human contact,” Megee said.
Other areas where extensions are being contemplated include both sides of the river out to Spur 98, and up Town Creek to the sports complex along Holdsworth Drive. No specific funding has been identified for these extensions, and economic toll from the pandemic and associated infection control measures are likely to delay implementing any of those projects, Blackburn indicated.
“The city is moving into a very austere budget and we have budget cuts and limits on personnel and merit raises, so I think it will be a while,” Blackburn said.
With the extension finished, the trail is now about 6 miles, according to a city press release.
