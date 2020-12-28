Big weather changes are on the way across the Hill Country as several storm systems track across the state.
A mixture of clouds and sunshine will remain in the forecast Monday afternoon with stray sprinkles or showers possible.
Highs top out in the upper 60's to lower 70's with gusty south winds averaging 15 to 20 mph with higher gusts possible.
WARM AND HUMID WITH DRIZZLE AND SHOWERS OVERNIGHT
Models show the risk for drizzle, fog and a few light showers overnight tonight.
It remains very mild and humid for this time of the year.
Lows drop into the middle and upper 50's.
Wind speeds become even stronger overnight out of the south at 15 to 25 mph in response to dropping pressure levels and a low level stream of moisture surging across the region.
CHANCE OF SHOWERS - HUMID TUESDAY
Showers and even a few thunderstorms are possible Tuesday.
High temperatures remain in the upper 60's to lower 70's depending on clouds and precipitation.
South winds continue throughout the day.
South winds become gusty and will average 20 to 30 mph Tuesday setting the stage for a windy day.
STRONG STORMS TUESDAY NIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY
Models suggest the risk for strong to severe storms late Tuesday into Wednesday.
There is a risk for hail and strong wind gusts with storms late Tuesday night into Wednesday.
COLDER WITH WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO THURSDAY
I would love to guarantee snow for the Hill Country.
Some may have seen apps predicting a 70% chance of snow Thursday.
It is premature and early to predict for us locally, however, there are signs that measurable snowfall or freezing rain/sleet could occur by Thursday morning.
Temperature profiles favor areas north and west of Kerrville to Junction, San Angelo and Abilene.
More to come on this developing weather situation.
