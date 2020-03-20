Tarrant County had 19 total coronavirus cases as of Thursday afternoon.
The following information on coronavirus cases is from the county's website:
CITY
CASES
ACTIVE
DEATHS
RECOVERED
|TOTALS
|19
|18
|1
|0
|Arlington
|5
|1
|Benbrook
|1
|Colleyville
|1
|Fort Worth
|5
|Mansfield
|1
|N Richland Hills
|2
|Southlake
|2
|Watauga
|1
|White Settlement
|1
