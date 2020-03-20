Tarrant County had 19 total coronavirus cases as of Thursday afternoon.

The following information on coronavirus cases is from the county's website:

CITY

CASES

ACTIVE

DEATHS

RECOVERED

TOTALS191810
Arlington5 1 
Benbrook1   
Colleyville1   
Fort Worth5   
Mansfield1   
N Richland Hills2   
Southlake2   
Watauga1   
White Settlement1   

