Two hundred eighty three Kerr County residents were infected with the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, according to data released by the city and county on Thursday.
Two county residents have died and six are hospitalized, including one in ICU, according to information released Thursday afternoon by the city of Kerrville.
Peterson Health releases the latest local infection figures around 4:30 p.m. daily.
Statewide active COVID-19 cases totaled approximately 133,158, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services, and 249 Texas counties had reported coronavirus infections. Fatalities from the disease totaled 3,561 and 2,992,102 had been tested in Texas. An estimated 155,937 people had recovered from the disease in Texas. Since the start of the pandemic, 292,656 infections had been reported in Texas.
Nationwide, 1,090,645 people have recovered from the disease, 3,576,430 have been infected and 138,360 have died since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., 43,351,945 had been tested for the virus.
Worldwide, at least 13,833,957 had been infected since the pandemic began, 590,650 had died, and 7,738,819 had recovered, according to the university.
Top 10 Texas counties for confirmed infections since pandemic started
Angelina County & Cities Health District reports 60 new cases of COVID-19
The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday morning, bringing the total number of positive tests in the county, including those from the Rufus H. Duncan Geriatric Facility prison unit and the Diboll Correctional Facility, to 1,329.
This total number does not reflect 60 additional cases The Lufkin Daily News reported on Wednesday. This is due to a discrepancy in reporting by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
The number of active cases, including the Duncan Unit, was 624 as of Thursday morning. The Lufkin Daily News calculates the active cases by subtracting the listed recovered from the total positive tests.
The health district updated the number of recovered to 401 people on Wednesday.
The health district is reporting 1,000 positive tests in Angelina County and 12 deaths.
The TDCJ lists six active offender cases, 270 offender recoveries, 19 active employee cases and 29 employee recoveries and 14 deaths at the Duncan Unit Thursday morning.
However, the TDCJ listed six active offender cases, 272 offender recoveries, 23 active employee cases and 28 employee recoveries at the unit on Wednesday.
The Lufkin Daily News is reaching out to the TDCJ to try and pinpoint the source of the discrepancy.
The health district reported on Thursday that Polk County has 414 positive tests with 66 recoveries and one death, and San Augustine County has 139 positive tests with 75 recoveries and 12 deaths.
Nacogdoches County was reporting 619 confirmed cases, 213 active cases, 385 recoveries and 31 deaths as of Thursday afternoon.
Guadalupe County reports one new COVID death
Officials have confirmed the death of a Guadalupe County resident and 56 new cases of the coronavirus in the past two days.
In the daily updates from the Guadalupe County Emergency Management Cooridnator, the county saw 26 newly confirmed cases on Wednesday and 30 on Thursday.
The Texas Department of State Health services also confirmed a fourth Guadalupe County resident has died due to COVID-19.
In the past two days, 27 residents have recovered from the disease for a total of 494 recoveries.
Guadalupe County has 804 confirmed cases of which 310 are currently active, and 510 cases pending confirmation. Combined, the state shows Guadalupe County has a total of 1,314 cases.
The state also confirmed that four Guadalupe County residents are hospitalized.
As of Thursday evening, Guadalupe Regional Medical Center reported to county officials it had 38 COVID-19 positive patients, and has recorded 16 deaths. Not all of the patients reside in Guadalupe County.
Virus prompts drastic measures as death tolls set records
HOUSTON (AP) — The coronavirus kept surging in hot spots around the U.S. on Thursday, with one city in South Carolina urging people to pray it into submission, a hospital in Texas bringing in military medical personnel and morgues running out of space in Phoenix.
Record numbers of confirmed infections and deaths emerged again in states in the South and West, with hospitals stretched to the brink and fears worldwide that the pandemic's resurgence is only getting started.
Texas reported 10,000 new cases for the third straight day and 129 additional deaths. The state has seen a third of its more than 3,400 total COVID-19 fatalities in the first two weeks of July alone.
Florida reached another ominous record, with 156 virus deaths, and health officials reported a staggering 13,965 new cases.
South Carolina confirmed 69 deaths, more than double any other day. In Louisiana, where officials thought they had contained the virus earlier this year only to become a hot spot again, it's averaged more than 2,000 new confirmed infections a day over the past week.
Many of the governors leading states with the highest rising numbers had refused to mandate masks in public or prevented local officials doing so. While a number of them have reversed course — including Arkansas’ Republican governor — and at least 25 states now have mask rules, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp banned cities and counties from requiring face coverings and then sued Atlanta to prevent the city from defying his order.
Georgia's capital and 14 other cities had ordered masks be worn, but the Republican governor has maintained that no local directive can be more or less restrictive than his statewide mandates.
“How can we take care of our local needs when our state ties our hands behind our back and then says, ‘Ignore the advice of experts?’” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson told reporters. He later added: “If you don’t want to protect us, then allow us the opportunity to protect ourselves.”
Arizona, meanwhile, has been so hard hit by the virus, the medical examiner's office in metro Phoenix has gotten portable storage coolers and ordered more to handle an influx of bodies — reminiscent of New York City at the height of the pandemic there earlier this year.
The Arizona agency’s regular morgue storage was 63% full Thursday. Marcy Flanagan, executive director of the Maricopa County Department of Public Health, said many funeral homes are at capacity and unable to accept more bodies.
In Texas, the rising numbers are hitting big cities like Houston as well as smaller communities along the Mexico border. This month, Hidalgo County, about 220 miles (354 kilometers) south of San Antonio on the border, has reported more deaths than Houston's Harris County.
Dr. Ivan Melendez, Hidalgo County’s public health authority, said it’s not uncommon for the body of a COVID-19 patient to lay on a stretcher for 10 hours before it can be removed in the overcrowded hospitals where intensive care space is running short.
“Before someone gets a bed in the COVID ICU unit, someone has to die there,” Melendez said.
Elsewhere in the second-largest state, health officials in San Antonio also turned to refrigerated trailers to store the dead, and soldiers prepared to take over a COVID-19 wing of a Houston hospital.
An 86-person Army team of doctors, nurses and support staff was setting up a nursing station at United Memorial Medical Center and expected to begin treating up to 40 patients in the coming days.
Some of the soldiers from around the country wore their uniforms. Others wore scrubs affixed with strips of surgical tape that had their ranks, names and medical titles.
“This facility, working with the United States military, is something that we asked for,” said U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, a Houston Democrat, standing near the soldiers as they worked. “We have exhausted medical personnel that we’re so grateful to, but we didn’t have enough.”
In South Carolina, where the coronavirus crisis was deepening, the mayor of Charleston asked for spiritual help.
“We do turn to God at a time like this,” Mayor John Tecklenburg said.
Declaring a day of prayer and remembrance in what for centuries has been nicknamed the Holy City for the number of church steeples dotting its colonial skyline, Tecklenburg was surrounded by pastors of various faiths who prayed for the dead, the sick, their families, health care workers, scientists seeking a vaccine and politicians.
Charleston is one of the biggest hot spots in a state that's among the worst in the nation for the rate of new cases. South Carolina is a microcosm of how the virus has been playing out in the U.S. the past few months. Nearly 39% of the more than 62,000 known cases in the state have been diagnosed in the past two weeks.
South Carolina has set records for COVID-19 hospitalizations nearly every day this month. The 69 deaths reported Thursday pushed it well past 1,000 people killed by the virus, the 25th state to cross that somber threshold.
More than 13.5 million infections have been confirmed worldwide and over 588,000 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The numbers are likely higher for a number of reasons, including limited testing.
Elsewhere around the world:
— Brazil's health ministry reported that the country had passed 2 million confirmed infections and 76,000 deaths. Since late May, Brazil has recorded more than 1,000 daily deaths on average in a gruesome plateau that has yet to tilt downward.
— With Europe’s summer vacation season kicking into high gear for millions weary of months of lockdown, scenes of drunken British and German tourists on Spain’s Mallorca island ignoring social distancing rules and reports of American visitors flouting quarantine measures in Ireland raised fears of a resurgence of infections.
— In France, which has seen new outbreaks, Prime Minister Jean Castex said masks would be mandatory in closed public places as of next week — sooner than Aug. 1 as previously announced.
— India’s record daily increase of nearly 32,700 cases pushed its total close to 1 million and led authorities to reimpose a three-day lockdown and nightly curfew in the popular western beach state of Goa, two weeks after it was reopened to tourists.
Youth with coronavirus at state school recovers
The one youth that remained in medical quarantine at Gainesville State School has been returned to his dorm, Texas Juvenile Justice Department spokesman Brian Sweany said.
As of press time Thursday, July 16, there were no active coronavirus cases involving youth at the state school, according to information from Sweany. A total of 13 youth had previously been infected.
Sweany also said the results from campus-wide testing earlier this week had come back and they were “amazing.”
He said test results for 339 youth and staff were negative.
“We do have one test result outstanding and three retests that are pending,” Sweany said.
The secured facility on Farm-to-Market Road 678 has 109 incarcerated youth and 257 employees.
There have been eight staff members who have tested positive at Gainesville State School, according to previous Register reports.
Sweany said the first staffer who tested positive in May resigned. Two have recovered from the virus, were medically cleared and returned to work on July 8 and 11.
“The remaining staff are either inside the quarantine period or waiting for their documentation to clear to come back to work,” Sweany said.
As of Wednesday, July 15, there were 58 active coronavirus cases in Cooke County, according to a tally county officials released Thursday.
There have also been two reported coronavirus-related fatalities. A total of 149 cases have been recorded, counting active, recovered and fatal cases.
The tally released July 16 includes some results from a mobile testing site set up July 8-10 at North Texas Medical Center, officials indicated.
Gov. Abbott says a lock down can be avoided if Texans will wear masks
Texas Governor Greg Abbott said during a press conference on Thursday that he believes another lock down can be avoided if Texans will just wear a mask.
Texas continues to be one of the leading states in the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases as well as hospitalizations and there has been some speculation that a lockdown will be needed, at least in the hardest hit areas of the state, to get the virus under control.
Abbott said that he has been in discussion with the panel of doctors that make up the medical advisory board of the Strike Force to Open Texas, and the focus of the talks has been centered around the wearing of masks.
“ … and if everyone will adapt the face mask requirement and wear a face mask, we will be able to get control of COVID-19,” Gov. Abbott said. “A lock down is the last thing that we need in the state of Texas if everyone will adapt the best practice of wearing a face mask.”
Harris County 'surge' due to 11-day lag in reporting data, relying on fax machines
(The Center Square) – Part of the problem with reporting COVID-19 data in Texas has been the lack of updated technology. In Houston, the third-largest county in the U.S. and considered by many to have exceptional hospitals, medical resources and cancer centers, the Harris County Health System relies on fax machines to receive data.
The New York Times reported that confirmed COVID-19 test reports in Texas are sent by phone, email, physical mail and fax, which has led to duplication of information, lost data and even the sending of medical records to the wrong health departments.
Houston public health officials are blaming old technology they have to work with for data being reported in an untimely manner. The Harris County Public Health department, which includes the city of Houston and its surrounding areas, relies on a fax machine to collect coronavirus data, Beckers Health IT reports. The department has reported that large amounts of COVID-19 data about patients tested for the virus and their health information has come through fax machines, which printed out hundreds of pages of test results onto the floor.
Delays in reporting data have specifically led to increased number of cases being input into the state’s database. What may appear as a spike of incidents of infection may actually be due to a delay of reported cases being input into the state’s database, officials have acknowledged.
The same was true in Florida, where Just the News uncovered a data reporting lag causing the case totals to be skewed by more than 30 percent. The spike in cases reported was not necessarily an increased number of infections, but an increased number due to an actual delay of administrators inputting the cases. Florida’s database allows users to search for "case date" and "event date," whereas Texas’ database does not.
“The office tracking COVID-19 information for Austin, Texas, and Travis County in Texas reported receiving about 1,000 faxes per day, and some of the records are duplicates while others are missing information the office has to track down,” Beckers IT reports.
To date, it takes roughly 11 days on average for all the information from a COVID-19 test to be entered into the state’s COVID-19 system manually, Beckers IT reports. Other issues with reporting data include a several-week lag in counting COVID-19-related deaths of people who die several weeks after they test positive, and the time between a person’s death being recorded and being input into the database.
The State Department of Health and Human Services and Gov. Greg Abbott’s office did not return multiple requests for comment.
To suggest that Texas is receiving a massive spike in cases and deaths after reopening a few weeks ago, Sean Trende at Real Clear Politics argues, is “horribly misleading, and … simply wrong. It is so wrong that it is difficult to give the benefit of the doubt here.”
Trende explains that deaths are a trailing indicator, meaning deaths from COVID-19 take 3-4 weeks to occur. Second, based on the COVID Tracking Project, there is a seven-day rolling average of cases in Texas.
“States are inconsistent in reporting data, so what might appear to be a massive one-day spike could simply reflect cases that weren’t updated fully over the weekend, or other anomalies in the data reporting process,” he wrote.
Reporting of daily cases in Texas are on the upswing, but the current spike being reported “appears to have started before Texas reopened a couple of weeks ago (since this is a seven-day average, the upward trajectory in infections probably starts in mid-April), which complicates any causal assertion.”
But the data isn’t “terribly meaningful,” Trende adds, because as tests become more widely available, “we might expect more positive diagnoses. This is true even if the actual number of cases are flat, or even declining.”
When you look at the data in the largest populated metro areas of Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin and San Antonio, there are increased reported number of cases, “but the rate of increase has remained virtually unchanged since early May,” Trende adds. “That is to say, they’ve been adding roughly the same number of cases every day for the last few weeks.”
David Balat, director of health care initiatives at the Texas Public Policy Foundation, told the Center Square, “Healthcare is the only industry I know of that still uses telefacsimile technology. The lag in technology contributes to the lag in data that has been a significant issue during this pandemic when it seems that bad projections produce unneeded concern at time when people want to be hopeful there is a light at the end of the tunnel.”
“Many media outlets reported a ‘record-breaking’ jump in COVID-19 cases but they failed to report that 3,484 of them came from antibody tests that were dumped into the reporting system yesterday [July 15] from Bexar County,” Balat added.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says "there is no shutdown coming" as coronavirus cases surge
As the number of new coronavirus cases in Texas continues to rise and hospitals grow more crowded, Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday there is no statewide shutdown looming.
Abbott said last week that if the spread of the virus didn't slow, "the next step would have to be a lockdown." But in a television interview Thursday, he said that there have been rumors of such a move and stressed that they were not true.
“Let me tell you, there is no shutdown coming,” he told KRIV-TV in Houston.
Abbott pointed to measures he’s taken in recent weeks, including a statewide mask mandate and an order shutting down bars, to slow the spread of the virus. It will take a few weeks to see a reversal in coronavirus case surges, he said.
He has repeatedly stressed this week that, if people wear masks, he'll be able to avoid shutting down the state. On Wednesday, he told KPRC-TV in Houston that it seems like people ask him about a shutdown "like a thousand times a day."
"People are panicking, thinking I'm about to shut down Texas again," he said. "The answer is no. That is not the goal. I've been abundantly clear."
As of Thursday, there were 10,457 people in Texas hospitals with the coronavirus. That was down slightly from a peak of 10,569 on Tuesday, but still an 8% increase from a week ago and more than four times the number a month ago. Abbott described seeing a "flattening" of hospitalizations. The state has reported 3,561 deaths from the virus.
“We are certainly not out of the woods yet, but this could be a glimmer of hope,” Abbott said of the recent hospitalization numbers. “But the only way we can avoid a shutdown is if we do get everybody buying into this process of wearing a face mask.”
Earlier Thursday, Abbott defended his coronavirus response at the Texas GOP convention after acknowledging widespread discontent among party members. Several Republican officials have voiced their criticism of Abbott’s statewide mask order.
"The last thing that any of us want is to lock Texas back down again," he said during the virtual convention.
But Democrats continued to push for Abbott to take more action to stem the spread of the virus.
"Governor Abbott should start listening to public health officials and members of his own coronavirus taskforce before he makes blanket claims," Abhi Rahman, a state party spokesperson, said in an email. "After experiencing record deaths today and over 10,000 new cases, it's shocking that Abbott continues to double down on his failed policies and positions."
UT-Austin prepared a list of scenarios that would lead to a shutdown this fall. One trigger: a student dying of COVID-19.
Texas universities planning for students returning to class this fall in the midst of a global pandemic are already preparing for the possibility that they could have to abruptly shut down campus again if conditions worsen.
Earlier this month, the University of Texas at Austin laid out a list of scenarios that could trigger a midsemester closure. Prominent on the list: a student's death.
The acknowledgment that a student on campus could die from the coronavirus served as a grim reminder to the UT community of the risks people will be facing when thousands of students file into classrooms, dormitories and dining halls this August at a time when all Texans are being told to space out and stay home when possible.
Universities and colleges nationwide made the unprecedented move to send all students home in the middle of the spring semester, when coronavirus cases were relatively low. Now students will return to school as Texas emerges as one of the nation’s hot spots for the virus, and as people in their 20s have become one of the fastest-growing populations of those being infected.
Earlier this month, UT-Austin laid out a comprehensive set of benchmarks answering the question of what it would take to close down campus again. Along with student death, these triggers to campus closure include “significant actions” by the governor or other public officials, sharply diminished hospital capacity, testing shortages on campus and unmanageable, widespread clusters of cases.
Another school closure would result in canceled sports, completely virtual instruction and students being kicked out of dorms. It also could leave universities on the hook for millions of dollars owed back to students, just as it did last spring.
As the first day of school nears, experts and public health advocates have sounded alarms for what a full-scale return to campus could do to students and the state.
“College students know they need to wear a mask, they can follow instructions ... but with the extracurriculars, the sporting events, living in dorms and shared spaces — you’re going to have a lot of bodies in one area, mostly indoors,” said Jill Weatherhead, a professor of tropical medicine and infectious diseases at Baylor College of Medicine. “While it may not have a massive impact on students themselves, they go back to their own communities. It’s just adding fuel to this transmission cycle that is then difficult to get under control.”
UT has outlined six phases, from fully open to a complete shutdown. Administrators said the school is expecting to open at Level 3 — campus buildings are open and operational, but large numbers of classes will be online. Moving to Level 4 would see further restrictions, with only “skill” classes allowed to be taught in-person, while the last level would transfer all classes online in a repeat of the spring.
While a student death would trigger school closure at UT-Austin, no mention was made of what would happen if a staff or faculty member died from the coronavirus.
A week after publishing its reopening plans, a custodial service worker tested positive and died. Interim president Jay Hartzell said in a letter to the UT community that it was the university’s first death related to COVID-19.
Statistically, college students are less likely than other people to die from COVID-19. Earlier this summer, state officials pointed to people in their 20s as primary factors in the state’s soaring case numbers. Although nationally around 20% of people who have contracted the virus so far are between 18 and 29, people in that age group made up only 0.5% of deaths in the country, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“From a medical standpoint, it's unlikely that someone in the age group of a student would actually die,” said Amy Young, the chief clinical officer for UT Health Austin.
But the messaging has prompted outspoken concern from students like Shelby Hobohm, a UT-Austin senior who said the university’s acknowledgement that students could die from campus exposure is reason enough to not have them return.
“I was shocked. ... I didn't think that was going to be said so openly,” Hobohm said. “If a student dies from reopening campus — these are completely preventable deaths. They’re not thinking critically about how the administration can protect people.”
Hobohm said she is leaning towards completely online classes — mirroring similar decisions from Harvard University and the University of California system — as the best option for her and her classmates. Otherwise, she worries about an explosion of cases midway through the semester.
UT-Austin is something of an outlier nationally for so clearly identifying benchmarks that would trigger another shutdown.
Chris Marsicano, a professor of higher education policy at North Carolina’s Davidson College who heads the newly formed College Crisis Initiative out of Davidson, is studying institutional response to the pandemic. He said he has not yet heard of a similar phased approach to shutting down from any other university.
The two other most populous institutions in the state, Texas A&M University and the University of Houston, have not released information on how officials would navigate another shutdown.
Marsicano called the list of triggers a “brilliant strategic move.” By publicly outlining the steps it would take to shut down, the UT-Austin plan creates an “accountability mechanism” that can potentially ward off campus closure, he said.
“Any university administration worth its salt has a plan written down somewhere for the fall. ... The question is if they are releasing it to the public,” Marsicano said. “[The University of] Texas is taking a real leadership role in higher education right now that we don’t even see in the Ivy League.”
On the flip side, UT-Austin has not given itself much flexibility.
“What the administrators have done is, by writing down the triggers, they have provided an expectation, a contract, to any student who enrolls,” Marsicano said, adding that the university could be opening itself to lawsuits if it doesn’t follow its own policy.
Yet even as UT-Austin and most other large institutions push forward with reopening, a handful of smaller schools recently decided they won’t be taking the risk.
One of those is Paul Quinn College in Dallas, a historically Black institution that made the decision last week to offer online classes only, becoming one of the first colleges in the state to do so. That announcement was quickly echoed by Jarvis Christian College, another historically Black college near Longview; a third, Huston-Tillotson University in Austin, said in June it was going online.
Paul Quinn President Michael Sorrell said he made the choice after drawn-out consultation with experts. The school ultimately moved all classes online and slashed tuition by $2,000 for every student while promising Wi-Fi and laptops to those who need them.
But there will be a significant financial hit; Sorrell has already crunched the numbers and budgeted for a decrease in student enrollment.
“I'm not saying I've got a crystal ball that has told me that this isn't a risk. ... It's absolutely a risk. The difference is, it's also a risk bringing people back to a petri dish,” Sorrell said. “If you have sick students everywhere, ailing staff, and heaven forbid — someone dies? That just struck me as the worst option.”
Dallas County says public and private schools can’t have in-person classes through Sept. 7
Dallas County health officials announced Thursday that all public and private schools in the county must keep their classrooms closed through Sept. 7, according to a press release from Dallas County Health and Human Services.
The mandate, which prohibits schools from reopening for “on-campus, face-to-face instruction” through Labor Day, is just the latest in a series from local health officials since Texas announced schools had to reopen classrooms last week. Public health experts say opening school buildings in areas where the coronavirus is spreading quickly will exacerbate the virus’ impact.
Some of the largest urban and suburban school districts in the state, including thee 155,000-student Dallas Independent School District, will be required to keep their classrooms closed as a result of this order. Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa told local reporters earlier this week that he was considering alternatives, including pushing the start date later than Aug. 17, to prepare for fall during the virus’ surge.
After the Texas Education Agency said last week it is requiring public schools to offer in-person instruction five days per week to all students who want it, El Paso and Laredo health officials were among the first to issue mandates keeping local schools entirely virtual through August.
At the time, it was unclear whether state officials would override them. But the TEA confirmed to The Texas Tribune on Wednesday that it would continue to fund schools that kept their buildings closed due to a local health mandate as long as they offered remote instruction to all students.
Last week’s statewide guidance also said school districts had just three weeks at the beginning of the year to stay entirely virtual and get their safety plans ready before bringing more students on campus.
But after educators loudly criticized the guidance, state officials said they would allow more flexibility for school districts that want to stay entirely virtual for longer. The revised guidance is expected to be released Friday, Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said in a phone call with superintendents Thursday afternoon.
While statewide orders are in flux, local health and education officials are crafting their own measures in response to high COVID-19 rates, hospitalizations and deaths in their regions. Travis County barred in-person classes in public and private schools through Labor Day. Hidalgo County health officials said Tuesday that local schools must keep their classrooms closed through Sept. 27.
Other school districts have decided to keep their classrooms closed even without local health mandates. Houston ISD announced Wednesday that it would start the year with six weeks of virtual classes right after Labor Day, subject to change if state or local officials issue other guidance.
Gov. Greg Abbott defends mask mandate to "frustrated" delegates at Texas GOP convention
Gov. Greg Abbott delivered a firm defense Thursday of his coronavirus response to delegates at the Texas GOP convention who even he acknowledged have grown agitated with him.
Abbott addressed the discontent head-on as the virtual convention got underway Thursday afternoon, starting with the statewide mask requirement that he issued earlier this month. Since then, several Republican county parties, including in some of the state's biggest red counties, have voted to censure the governor.
“Now I know that many of all you are frustrated — so am I," Abbott said in a video message to the delegates. "I know that many of you do not like the mask requirement — I don’t either. It is the last thing that I wanted to do.
"Actually the next to the last," Abbott added. "The last thing that any of us want is to lock Texas back down again."
Coronavirus has surged in recent weeks across the state, and Abbott sought to impress upon the delegates how dire the situation has become.
"Each day the facts get worse," he said. "If we don't slow this disease quickly, our hospitals will get overrun, and I fear it will even inflict some of the people that I'm talking to right now."
In addition to criticism of his mask order, Abbott has faced growing resistance from within his own party to his use of executive power in general. Abbott also tackled that critique in his address to delegates.
"Many of you say my orders are unconstitutional," said Abbott, who was the attorney general before becoming governor in 2014. "But remember: I was the attorney general who fought for your First Amendment, your Second Amendment and your 10th Amendment rights at the United States Supreme Court."
"I will never abandon the Constitution," Abbott continued, "and I haven't here."
To support his case, Abbott said there was a recent ruling by the conservative 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals — written by a judge appointed by President Donald Trump — that "upheld the constitutionality of my executive order authority." Abbott appeared to be referring to an early April ruling that let Texas enforce a ban on almost all abortions amid the pandemic, part of a broader order by Abbott to cancel elective surgeries and free up hospital space.
Abbott then acknowledged to delegates that they may have some differences — but "there is so much that we agree on," urging unity to reelect Trump and defeat presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
The state GOP convention is being held online through Saturday. The party moved forward with the virtual format earlier this week after losing a legal battle to hold it in person in Houston as originally planned.
Abbott's handling of the pandemic has come under increasing scrutiny — from both sides — as the coronavirus has spiked in Texas. He issued the statewide mask requirement after banning local officials from instituting such mandates earlier in the pandemic. He later allowed local governments to require businesses to mandate mask-wearing by customers and employees.
