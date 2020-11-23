Intervals of clouds and sunshine are in the forecast Monday as we prepare for the Thanksgiving Holiday week ahead.
Daytime highs will be tricky, but most areas end up between 65 and 70 degrees for a high temperature.
There is a low chance of showers in the forecast Monday.
Winds return to the southeast at 10 to 15 mph during the afternoon hours.
Cloudy skies redevelop overnight and it will be humid with lows between 55 and 60 degrees.
South-southeast winds increase to 10 to 20 mph overnight with higher gusts possible.
Areas of fog and drizzle may develop towards daybreak with little or no accumulations expected.
Low clouds give way to partly sunny skies Tuesday with highs in the middle to upper 70's.
Morning light showers are possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.