Two teens were arrested after making off with cash from a register at the Mini Mart in the 4600 block of Junction Highway, according to police.
Just before 2 p.m. Thursday, the teens robbed the store and fled toward Kerrville in a stolen vehicle before being spotted by a state trooper, according to Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, Kerrville Police Department spokesman. The vehicle was reported stolen out of San Angelo, Lamb said. The trooper pursued the stolen vehicle before it crashed into parked vehicles at Water and Earl Garrett streets, Lamb wrote in an email.
“The two occupants then fled on foot toward Louise Hays Park with DPS chasing them,” Lamb wrote. “Apparently not realizing there are stairs leading into the park, they jumped the railing near the pavilion. One of the suspects, a 16-year-old male, injured his ankle and was taken into custody. The other suspect, a 17-year-old male, jumped in the river, swam across, and was then taken into custody.”
The 16-year-old is at Peterson Regional Medical Center being treated for a broken ankle, and the older teen was in the county jail, Lamb wrote.
Lamb confirmed the older teen accused in the incident is San Angelo resident Isaiah Labrent Wyatt II, who was still in the Kerr County jail as of late Thursday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.