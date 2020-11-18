Anna Hernandez
November 2020
Anna Hernandez 61, of Mountain Home, TX lost her battle with Cholangiocarcinoma and went home to be with our Lord Jesus Christ, on Monday November 16, 2020.
Anna passed away peacefully at her sister’s home in Real County surrounded by family. She was born in Corpus Christi, TX and was the youngest of Benito & Mariana Lozano’s five children. As an infant her parents moved the family to Los Angeles and later settled in Riverside California. Anna graduated from Rubidoux High School and later moved to Texas to be near her family who had relocated back to Texas.
Anna received her Associate degree in Respiratory Therapy while living in El Paso, eventually planting roots in Kerrville to be closer to her parents. She previously worked at Sid Peterson Hospital where she met her husband Moises Hernandez. They welcomed a daughter the following year who was the apple of her mama’s eye. Anna worked in the Respiratory Department at the VA in Kerrville for 20 years prior to retirement.
Anna enjoyed the outdoors going hiking and visiting the beach. She also loved art, crafts, sewing, crocheting and needle point. She loved singing and dancing in church, she would often be found by the front altar with her beautiful flags and playing the tambourine. She loved watching movies with her family and planning trips. Her biggest love was doing things and raising her daughter Miriam.
Anna is preceded in death by per parents Benito & Mariana Lozano, her three older brothers; Benito Jr. (1952), Luciano (1953), Luis (2016) and her ex husband Moises Hernandez.
She is survived by daughter Miriam (Lubbock), sister Maria Juanita (Mark) Lenzo of Mountain Home, Sister-in-law Mary Gutierrez of Indio, CA, Nieces; Tracey (Brandon) Jones of San Antonio, Rhonda (Ernest) Marquez of Andrews, Valerie Gutierrez of Indio, CA, Nephews; Anthony (Dawne) Lenzo of Fort Collins, CO, Noe Gutierrez of Indio, CA, Grand nieces; Norah Jones, Charlotte Marquez and Ariana Lenzo, Grand nephews; Connor Jones, extended family members from Corpus Christi, League City, Rio Grande Valley, Monterey, Mexico, church friends, co-workers and patients.
Anna’s family would like to thank Dr. Rebecca Barrington and staff; all the Peterson Hospice nurses, CNAs, Chaplain, Social Worker and Dr. Young for the compassion, dedication and comforting care you provided to Anna and her family to the very end. Also, a special thank you to Dr. Kristi Stafford and Dr. Lindy Rachel for caring for Anna prior to her cancer diagnosis.
I’m lieu of flowers please make a donation in her name to your favorite charity or plant a tree in her name.
A memorial service will take place at 10AM on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Kerrville Funeral Home, interment to follow at Garden of Memories. The family requests that those that attend the service wear bright colors to honor Anna’s memory.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home (830) 895-5111.
