After trudging through a long agenda on Tuesday night, the Kerrville City Council got a huge bit of good news from Chief Financial Officer Amy Dozier.
During the meeting at the Cailloux Theater, Dozier told the City Council that the August financial number continued to show strength when it comes to sales tax revenue. In fact, the numbers are so good they’re 10.7% higher than August 2019.
“I would have never thought that it would be better,” Dozier told the City Council about the improved projections.
WHAT’S THE BIG PICTURE? Thanks to a boom of retail spending, much of it spent on home improvement and online purchases, the city is looking to end the 2020 fiscal year about $100,000 ahead of where it thought it would be due to the coronavirus pandemic. At one point, Dozier pinned the number at an $800,000 loss for the year based on early projections of what city officials thought COVID-19 might do to the bottom line.
The numbers for August were actually 4% better than the budgeted 2020 plan.
September is expected to be equally strong.
The city-owned Scott Schreiner Golf Course is performing better than expected.
City-owned recreation assets, including camp sites, are also performing well.
Finally, the city’s hotel occupancy taxes are starting to regain their footing.
WAIT THERE’S MORE: The beleaguered restaurant industry, which has suffered greatly due to the pandemic, has started to show signs of resilience and in August that sector was ahead of where it was in 2019.
WHAT’S THE DOWNSIDE? The city is still seeing some revenue weakness in its municipal court collections and from EMS services. The courts are attributable to a long shutdown of services and Fire Chief Dannie Smith said coronavirus seemed to inhibit people from making emergency calls for help. In addition, water revenue has also been down.
So, the city is still behind where it would like to be in its budget — by about $425,000 — but the city’s cuts, including top manager pay, along with a hiring freeze has helped stave off the worst of the pandemic fallout.
A LONGER TERM BIT OF GOOD NEWS: The city recently received a AA credit rating from Standard and Poor’s and that means the city will be able to get some refunds on its debt — about $800,000 in savings. The city will learn more about that plan during next month’s meeting, but Standard and Poor’s was favorable — for the most part — when it came to the city’s finances.
“We view the city's management as very strong, with strong financial policies and practices,” Standard and Poor’s wrote in comments about the city. “Kerrville's budgetary flexibility is very strong. Kerrville's debt and contingent liability profile is strong.”
When it comes to the city’s debt service, the credit rating agency did fault the city for not having enough debt serviced through property tax revenue — or general obligation bonds.
