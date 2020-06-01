On the advice of legal counsel, the Kerr County Commissioners Court opted not to cancel the health disaster declaration issued in March.
Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly said the court’s legal counsel recommended maintaining the state of local disaster in order to make sure the county remains eligible to receive disaster relief.
County Auditor Tanya Shelton said the county could receive for more than $1 million in reimbursements for costs associated with the pandemic, such as plexiglass shields at offices, personal protective equipment purchases, county staff overtime and more. Most of the monies sought by the county will be available to cover expenses through late December, she said.
“I don’t want to cost the taxpayers any possible grants,” said Precinct 4 County Commissioner Don Harris. “Like I said last week, we’re not overreaching with this. … We’ve got to take care of Kerr County.”
The disaster declaration allows the county judge to undertake emergency measures such as ordering the evacuation of a threatened or stricken area, controlling ingress and egress from a disaster area, and controlling the movement of persons in that area. It also provides the court with the ability to hold an emergency meeting without notifying the public at least 72 hours in advance.
Kelly announced that he probably wouldn’t be wearing his face mask at the next commissioners court meeting, provided the positive trend continues in Kerr County. He’d been the sole court member with a mask, having donned it at the request of his wife.
