Chalk art event attracts national, state and locally recognized talent

The Kerrville Chalk Festival, a family-oriented street painting event now in its sixth year, will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, on Peterson Plaza in downtown Kerrville.
There is no admission charge, and the festival will have many free activities for children, free guided tours of the adjacent Schreiner Mansion and five established food truck vendors.
An estimated 75 artists will begin working on 55 large-scale chalk drawings on Saturday morning.
This year’s event will feature a large, three-dimensional street painting created by Houston artist Anat Ronen.
Other guest artists will be Ever Galvez and Jennifer Ripassa, both from Los Angeles, California; Sharyn Chan, of Santa Barbara, California; Jessi Queen and Zach Herdon, both from Atlanta, Georgia; Joel Yau, of San Francisco, California; Henry Darnell, of Dallas; Jacky Cardenas, of Austin; Kayla Blair of Corpus Christi; Julie Mangum, Mackenzie Wade and Marty Garcia, all of Kerrville; as well as Hung Pham, Catherine Loehr, Russ Gobel and Kelly Faltemayer, all from Houston.
The colorful portrait created by Galvez last year is featured on the 2021 festival poster.
Local professional artists Aurora Joleen, Stephanie Keller, Kristin LaRue, Tish Miller and Stephanie Stone also will participate this year.
Groups from Ingram Tom Moore High School, Hal Peterson Middle School, Tivy High School, Notre Dame Catholic School, Our Lady of the Hills College Prep, Hunt School, Art2Heart and the Hill Country Youth Ranch will all be chalking squares.
“Many of the artists enjoy interacting with people attending the festival, and others prefer to work uninterrupted as onlookers simply observe their progress. Festival-goers are considered a part of the process,” a spokesperson for the event said in a press release. “The completion of a large and detailed chalk painting may take the entire weekend.”
Live musical entertainment will be offered throughout the weekend, featuring the Dixieland All Stars, Stan Morris and The Texas Strangers, Wires and Wood, The Kasberg Trio, Phoenix Miller, Kevin McCormick, Michael Martin and the New Buddy Holly Band.
“It has become a tradition for South Texas bagpiper Lary Fowler to close the festival on Sunday with ‘Amazing Grace,’”the spokesperson said, noting that the event will take place “sprinkle or shine.”
A nonprofit visual arts or educational organization is selected as the featured beneficiary of the festival each year. The Schreiner University Visual Arts Department is the 2021 recipient.
For more information on this weekend’s event, visit KerrvilleChalk.org or “friend” the Kerrville Chalk Festival Facebook and Instagram pages for updates.
“Please note that pets are not allowed on the festival grounds, except registered and documented service animals,” the spokesperson said in the press release. “Standard and ADA accessible parking are free in the city of Kerrville parking garage on Clay Street.”
