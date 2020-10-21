Our weather pattern has remained stagnant all week with above average temperatures and higher than average humidity values.
This pattern continues Wednesday and Thursday with little or no change in temperatures expected until Friday potentially.
Bigger changes are coming in the extended forecast when very cold air is expected to spill across Texas early next week.
THE SHORT TERM
Today will feature more of the same. Skies become partly sunny with high humidity values in the forecast again.
Highs warm into the middle 80's with south-southeast winds that will be occasionally gusty at 5 to 15 mph.
Much like previous days this week, the minimum humidity values will drop to around 50 percent during the afternoon hours.
There is a slim chance we could see a shower or thunderstorm that could produce a couple of hundredths of an inch if it develops.
LONG TERM
Here is where the forecast becomes complicated.
Starting Friday, the first in a series of cold fronts will track across the state and this includes the Hill Country.
The first front arrives Friday and will switch winds to the north and offer cooler temperatures areawide, especially Friday night into Saturday.
The first front is strong enough to drop us into the 70's for highs on Saturday.
Lows drop into the 40's and 50's Saturday morning, but the cool air is brief this time around.
A much stronger cold front is expected sometime Monday.
This frontal boundary has arctic origins and could bring us MUCH colder air Tuesday and Wednesday along with more clouds and a few showers.
Most current computer model solutions keep the area in the 40's and 50's for highs by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
I will caution that there is considerable model differences in the extended forecast, but I would prepare for some cold air next week and this will be a BIG change from what we have seen this Autumn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.