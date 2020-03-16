In a news release, Kerr County said citizens and local healthcare providers are not the only ones who need to be prepared for the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. Local businesses/employers need to be ready and take certain precautions, too, according to Kerr County leaders.
From the flood of COVID-19-related information over the past week, many citizens have surely grasped two big takeaways: 1.) The early symptoms of the virus are fever, a dry cough and headache, and, 2.) If they feel sick, then they are encouraged to stay home and self-quarantine.
What many of the reports circulating have failed to address is how our local businesses can prevent workplace exposures and how they, as merchants, can prepare for if/when a widespread community outbreak of the virus happens in our area.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has admitted that much still needs to be learned about this novel coronavirus, but there are certain measures local business owners and operators can undertake to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
First off, the CDC advises all employers to prevent stigma and discrimination in the workplace by not determining someone’s risk of COVID-19 based on race or country of origin. Also, “be sure to maintain confidentiality of people with confirmed COVID-19,” the CDC cautioned, adding that it recommends using only the guidance described below to determine risk of COVD-19.
Encourage sick employees to stay home
Employees reporting symptoms of acute respiratory illness are recommended to stay home and not come to work until they are free from fever (100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or greater), signs of fever an any other symptoms for at least 24 hours, without the use of fever-reducing or other symptom-altering medications.
Encourage employees to notify their supervisor as soon as possible and to stay home if they are sick.
Ensure that sick leave policies are flexible and consistent with public health guidance, and that employees are aware of those policies.
Maintain flexible policies that permit employees to stay home to care for a sick family member. Employers should be aware that more employees may need to stay home to care for sick children or other sick family members than is usual.
Talk with companies that provide contract employees or temporary employees about the importance of sick employees staying home. Encourage them to develop non-punitive leave policies, too.
Do not require a healthcare provider’s note employee who are sick to validate their illness or return to work, as many healthcare services may be extremely busy and not able to provide such documentation in a timely manner.
Separate sick employees
Employees who appear sick upon arriving at work or who get sick during the course of the day should be isolated from other employees and sent home immediately. Sick employees should cover their noses and mouths with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.
Stress to employees: stay home when sick, respiratory etiquette and hygiene
Employers should use posters around the place of business to encourage staying home when sick, proper procedure when coughing or sneezing and hygiene practices for hands. Place these reinforced messages at the entrance to the workplace and in other areas where employees are likely to see them often.
Provide a supply of tissues and no-touch disposal receptacles.
Tell employees to clean their hands with soap and water for 20 seconds. Soap and water is the preferred method by the CDC, but in lieu of that, employees should make use of hand sanitizers with at least 60% to 90% alcohol in them.
Ramp up routine cleaning
Make a habit of cleaning all frequently touched surfaces in the workplace, such as workstations, countertops and doorknobs.
Provide disposable wipes so that commonly used surfaces (such as doorknobs, keyboards, remote controls, light switches, desks, etc.) can be wiped down by employees before each use.
Additional measures
Employees who are well, but who have a sick family members at home with COVID-19 should notify their supervisor and refer to CDC guidance on how to conduct a risk assessment of their potential exposure.
If an employee is confirmed to have COVID-19, employers should inform fellow employees of their possible exposure in the workplace, but maintain confidentiality as required by the Americans with Disabilities Act.
At this time, the severity of illness or how many people will fall ill from COVIID-19 is unknown. Employers should plan to be able to respond to the outbreak in a flexible way, to varying levels of severity, as well as be prepared to refine their business response plans as needed.
For the general American public, such as workers in non-healthcare settings, the immediate health risk from COVID-19 is considered low. But increasing numbers of cases reported daily is cause for concern and, most definitely, preparation.
Employers should identify and communicate their objectives, which may include one or more of the following:
- Reducing transmission among staff
- Protecting people who are at higher risk for adverse health complications
- Maintaining business operations
- Minimizing adverse effects on other entities in their supply chains
- Cancelling large, work-related meetings or events
- If the business has more than one location, enable and encourage local managers with the authority to take appropriate actions outline in the business infectious disease outbreak response plan, based on the circumstances of each locality
For information on how to create an infectious disease outbreak response plan, refer to the CDC website at www.cdc.gov.
