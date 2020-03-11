Cynthia “Cindy” Diane Keith of Santa Anna passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020, in Bangs, Texas, at the age of 54 years 10 months and 5 days.
Memorial service will be Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Mason, with graveside service to follow in the Gooch Cemetery in Mason.
Cindy was born on April 23, 1965, to Jerry and Gayle Keith in Fredricksburg, Texas. Cindy enjoyed watching her grandchildren grow and loved spending time with her daughter and family.
She loved to garden and grow plants and work in the yard as much as possible, it was a favorite thing of hers to do.
She was a resident of Kerrville for many years.
Survivors include her mother, Gayle Keith of Brownwood; one daughter, Heather Isbell and husband, William Isbell of Santa Anna; one son, Jon Schilling of Copperas Cove; two sisters, Christy Ake and husband, Chris Ake of Mason, and Lisa Edmiston and Gene Edmiston of Voca; one aunt, Willie Mae McCollum of Mason; seven grandchildren, five nieces and two nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Dean Keith; her grandparents and great-grandparents.
In lieu of plants and flowers, Cindy asked for memorial donations to be made in their place. You can make the donations to Santa Anna Ministry Alliance in Santa Anna, Texas; The Executive Women’s Club in Kerrville, Texas (they help women who specifically have breast cancer); or to Mason County Cancer Benefit in Mason, Texas.
