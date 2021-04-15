A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 3 p.m. Thursday for the entire Hill Country, including Kerr and Gillespie County.
Severe thunderstorms are possible across the region Thursday afternoon.
The main severe weather hazard will be large hail.
Damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph are also possible near the stronger storms that develop.
Remain weather alert Thursday afternoon.
Areas of fog and drizzle are also possible elsewhere.
Highs top out in the 50's and 60's for the rest of the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.