Those who are registered to vote by the Jan. 31 deadline will have an opportunity to select who will receive the Republican Party’s nomination in two contested county races: district clerk and precinct 2 county commissioner.
Those who are not registered to vote can do so at the Kerr County Courthouse, 700 Main St., Suite 124; request a postage-paid voter registration form at https://webservices.sos.state.tx.us/vrrequest/index.asp; or download an application at https://vrapp.sos.state.tx.us/index.asp for submission in-person or by mail to the county elections office at the courthouse.
The most contested county race this year is for county commissioner Precinct 2, in which five Republicans are seeking their party’s nomination. Two Republicans are vying for the post of district clerk. No Democrats are seeking either office or any other county office this year, according to data from the Texas Secretary of State’s Office.
The Republican candidates for Precinct 2 commissioner are Sonya Hooten, Stan Kubenka, Richard Paces, Jack Pratt and John Sheffield. Kubenka and Paces filed last August, Hooten filed in October, Pratt filed sometime before Dec. 1 and Sheffield in late December.
Sonya Hooten
Hooten, the executive assistant to Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha, is a fifth-generation resident of Kerr County who was a long-time secretary at Center Point Independent School District before retiring in 2019. She worked for then-Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer as an administrative assistant and stayed on at the agency after Leitha took office in January. Hooten has been married to her husband for more than 30 years and is the mother of a 27-year-old son.
Her website can be found at https://bit.ly/3DYMhAo.
Stan Kubenka
Kubenka, who lives south of Kerrville, graduated in 1976 from Southwest Texas State University — now Texas State University — with an accounting degree, and he participated in the Stanford University Executive Management Program in 1982. He was a manager for decades of the Kerrville branch of Insco Distributing, which is one of the largest HVAC distributors in the state. A brochure on his candidacy reads that he worked for Insco for 41 years.
Kubenka is a member of the NRA and the Texas Public Policy Foundation. He is a licensed plumber, and he’s served as a Republican precinct chair and a delegate to the state Republican convention.
Kubenka’s site can be found at https://bit.ly/3phmAHH.
Rich Paces
Paces, who lives in Center Point, graduated from Ohio State University in 1979 after studying chemical and petroleum engineering. He went on to gain 36 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, according to his website.
He has worked for various companies, serving as a director of development and operations, a chief operating officer on three occasions, a vice president and country manager and a petroleum engineer. He’s been involved in projects ranging from $50 million to $2 billion, according to his website.
Paces’ site can be found at https://bit.ly/3ziRFx3.
Jack Pratt
Pratt, a former mayor of Kerrville and veteran of the U.S. Army, has served on the boards of the Kerrville Economic Improvement Corp. and the Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District. His campaign website describes him as a no-nonsense, Christian conservative who favors less government. The site also describes him a strong leader and a patriotic visionary who is supportive of maintaining Second Amendment rights and who is pro-life and transparent in his dealings in public office.
Pratt’s website can be found at http://pratt4pct2.com/.
John Sheffield
Sheffield, who owns and runs Ole Ingram Grocery with his wife, has lived in Kerr County since 1992 and has owned the store for 21 years, he told The Kerrville Daily Times. He has a stepson and two daughters.
Sheffield has seen first-hand what family businesses have dealt with due to COVID-19-related challenges, and his role at the store in downtown Ingram puts him in the position to talk with many members of the public on a daily basis about other important issues facing the county, he said.
He’s been critical of recent property tax increases and salary increases for county employees. Sheffield said the first thing he’d do if elected is take a pay cut as an elected official.
Sheffield didn’t have a website as of Thursday.
District clerk race
Those vying for the Republican Party’s nomination to run for district clerk are incumbent Dawn Lantz and Francisco “Frank” Galvan. Galvan works at the Kerrville Police Department supervising dispatchers as the public safety communications manager. More about Galvan and Lantz can be read at https://bit.ly/3f0l8mS.
More information on all candidates will be released in the near future.
Stay abreast of other races at https://dailytimes.com/election/.
