The lingering effects of the coronavirus pandemic have taken their toll on many nonprofits across the country, especially arts programs, and that’s exactly what is happening in downtown Kerrville.
The Kerr Arts and Cultural Center has weathered the pandemic’s shutdown, but it’s still behind where it needs to be when it comes to fund-raising for the Earl Garrett Street-based gallery and arts center.
“We need about $15,000 to get to where we need to be,” said Lanza Teague, the center’s executive director.
With the shutdown, which inhibited visitors, KACC found itself in a tight financial position because not only were people not coming to the center, but they also weren’t giving. In turn, the center has been forced to sell some original pieces of art and ask for some big donations — and it still hasn’t been enough.
Teague said two of KACC’s members were able to contribute $10,000 to the organization, but donations to the arts have taken a hit because some potential donors have decided to focus their efforts in other areas — most notably food relief.
“We are working on tightening up things — increasing memberships and cutting out some unnecessary expenses — but it’s very much month-to-month, and somehow we are squeaking by,” Teague said.
One of the biggest shows of the center’s year started on Thursday — the Texas Furniture Maker’s Show — and while admission is free, Teague and others, including board members, are confident that the center will find its way.
“We’re basically starting from scratch,” said Kristin LaRue, a Kerrville artist and educator, who joined the center’s board of directors in August. “We’re building a strong foundation that’s aimed at youth, as well as adult education.”
LaRue said she envisions the center becoming a central hub for the arts in Kerrville, and she said she hopes to leverage partnerships with Big Seed, Schreiner University and Arcadia Live to build out a robust youth program for children in grades kindergarten through fifth grade and sixth through eighth grade.
“The potential is off the charts,” said LaRue, adding that parents will find the center to be a safe place for their children to learn about the arts.
The center has always had an adult education component, and there’s classroom and workshop spaces in the basement of the building, which formerly served as Kerrville’s post office.
Now, however, KACC just needs to find a few more donors — or members — who can help it close a hole in its deficit and maintain another year of cultural accessibility to the community.
“We’ve got a lot of community support,” LaRue said. “The community needs to see that we have a direction. We have that direction with a summer youth program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.