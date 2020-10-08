High clouds may increase across the area tonight and Friday.
This will be in response to Hurricane Delta which is moving northward across the Gulf of Mexico.
Temperatures overnight may be tricky due to clouds.
Lows most areas will fall into the middle and upper 50's, but 60's are possible if clouds are thicker than expected.
A humid day is on the way Friday with more clouds and highs in the middle to upper 80's.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially east of Kerrville.
High pressure brings potential record heat across the area this weekend.
Highs could approach 100 degrees Sunday.
A cold front will hopefully drop temperatures next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.