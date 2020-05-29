Across the Hill Country on Friday night another round of high school graduations were celebrated in the age of coronavirus and social distancing. For many it’s a strange time, and for others it’s still a time to mark the achievement in a year that proved to be even stranger.
In Kerrville, Tivy High School pulled off the largest public gathering in nearly three months as nearly 2,000 people watched the 125th commencement ceremony at Antler Stadium. Down in Comfort, the graduation crowd was less than half than in normal years, but people watched a live stream in the school auditorium and many more watched from their cars just outside the fence of the school’s football stadium.
“We were happy to do it for the kids, the parents and even us,” Comfort Independent School District Superintendent Tanya Moore said. “It’s been hard to be away from the kids. It’s been hard for them to be away from us.”
There were definitely tearful moments as students and staff noted the strangeness of celebrations that were supposed to be muted.
At 8 p.m, the buses with 317 seniors from Tivy High School arrived at Antler Stadium. Once the graduates arrived, they settled into seats spread across the length of the football field.
In previous years, Tivy graduation ceremonies were raucous events, attracting thousands of spectators.
This year, however, graduates were only allowed to bring five guests, and those guests had to be screened before they could enter the stadium. There were no air horns, and there was no mingling, either. When graduation ended, the graduates boarded 20 buses that took them back to Tivy High School.
Then again, nothing about 2020 has been normal.
In Comfort, salutatorian Hannah Snead noted that she never thought that her senior year would end one Friday in March when schools were shut down in the wake of coronavirus.
Tivy’s seniors haven’t attended school since March 12 and that wiped out many activities for the class of 2020, including the prom and sports.
They are also beginning their adult lives in a realm of uncertainty; Tivy Valedictorian Will Johnston said his classmate's transition to adulthood is now uncertain, because of the chaos wrought by the pandemic. .
“If this pandemic has proved anything it is that no one can predict the future,” Johnston said.
But on Friday night, none of that mattered. The seniors were together one last time, and they were going to celebrate each other.
“I couldn’t be more thankful for the relationships that we have developed as a class,” senior class president Bella King said. “I would not want to be standing in front of any other group of people. I am thankful for the memories that we have shared, and the love that we have shown toward each other. This year has taught us there is so much to be thankful for. We have been forced to join together and have become stronger because of it.”
And that was the ultimate message from Tivy and Comfort’s 2020 graduation: Finding joy during difficult circumstances.
Tivy Principal Shelby Balser teared up when she told the seniors she and her fellow KISD staff members loved them. In Comfort, Principal Darren Williams echoed what Balser said — telling the students how proud he was of them and how much he loved them.
And in his speech, Johnston observed that a person’s life has the same qualities of a novel: character, plot, setting and tone.
“You only control two of the four aspects—character and tone. Fortunately, that is all you need,” Johnston told the crowd. “Despite how large it’s presence may be and how much harm (the coronavirus) has caused, there is a silver lining. We have been given a chance to devote time to things we are normally too busy for like family time, outdoors time, personal projects, and for me, sleep. Initially, I took the silver lining for granted. I disregarded it altogether and was just upset with the position our world was in.
“With time, however, I started to see the silver lining and take advantage of it. My attitude improved. I began to realize that regardless of the circumstances, I control my own happiness and life always has something good to offer if you look for it.”
After Johnston’s speech, it was like any other graduation. KISD superintendent Mark Foust handed the seniors their diplomas. Tivy’s newest graduates sang the school alma mater for the final time and flung their hats into the air.
In Comfort, cars honked and streamers filled the air.
Then, they filtered out of the stadium, ready to begin the next chapter of their stories.
“Ultimately, it is up to you if your story is happy or sad, inspiring or depressing,” Johnston said. “Having that choice is a blessing. … Own it and make the most of it.”
