Inn of the Hills became the first Kerrville area hotel to temporarily shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. On the hotel's website they said they will be taking reservations again in May.
The move follows others in the hard-hit hospitality industry. Hotels in San Antonio and Waco have closed.
The Wyndham-owned Worldmark Stablewood Springs resort in Hunt, which offers time share accommodations, has also closed through the middle of April.
Kerrville Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Charlie McIlvaine said he does not anticipate other hotels in the area closing as a result of the coronavirus, but he added the regional event business has been decimated by cancelations that are now moving into mid April.
"It has been really frustrating," said McIlvaine, adding that his staff and those at local hotels, including Inn of the Hills have worked very hard to build up conferences and events.
Kerrville has had strong occupancy rates for several years, leading to year-over-year gains in occupancy tax revenue that is collected by the city and the state.
