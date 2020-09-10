Four of the five people accused of attacking two men over a President Donald Trump hat last month are being sought by the Kerrville Police Department.
The fifth person, 18-year-old Sami Torres Kashkari, who lives just outside Kerrville, already has been arrested and released on bond. Police have recommended he face two class A misdemeanor assault charges over the Aug. 2 incident.
The other four people are not local, said Lieutenant Jonathan Cline, KPD investigator. Police are alleging that of this group of five people, three of them assaulted two victims and two of them assaulted one victim.
Kerrville police began investigating the matter after they were dispatched to Stripes, 3305 Memorial Boulevard, about 1:30 a.m. Aug. 2 in response to a call about a physical disturbance in progress, according to a KPD email. According to information from witnesses and KPD, officers encountered two injured men and were told suspects had already fled the scene. A witness told officers the confrontation began when one of the suspects made a negative comment about a "Keep America Great" hat a woman was wearing.
Kashkari was jailed Aug. 22 and released the following day on $7,500 in bonds, according to jail records. Police recommended he be charged with possession of marijuana and two counts of assault. The marijuana charge is punishable by as much as 180 days in the county jail and a $2,000 fine. Each assault charge carries a maximum penalty of a year in the county jail and a $4,000 fine.
