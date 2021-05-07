The National Weather Service released this photo of a potentially record breaking hailstone in Hondo last Wednesday, April 28.
The hailstone was officially measured at 6.4” in diameter. The hailstone is being examined for a possible record-breaking hailstone size.
The supercell thunderstorm created mammatus clouds over Kerrville and the Hill Country the same night, but Kerrville escaped major hail damage.
