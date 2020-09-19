Rocksprings did everything possible to give a win to the Harper on Friday night, and the Longhorns couldn’t take advantage in a 32-26 victory for the visiting Angoras.
Harper quarterback Braden Strickland threw a 61-yard touchdown pass to Chanler Fontenot as time ran out in the first half. Strickland tossed a 41-yard strike to Joel Helfrich in the third quarter, but that’s as close as the Longhorns would get.
Rocksprings, however, turned the ball over twice, and then in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter the, Angoras went for it on fourth-and-1 at their 21-yard line, only to have Harper’s defense hold and force a turnover on downs.
Harper took over with 1:37 left in the game, but Strickland was sacked and then threw three consecutive incomplete passes to well covered receivers. Without timeouts left, there wasn’t anything Harper could do to stop the clock against Rocksprings, which secured the win by taking a knee.
The loss drops the Longhorns to 0-4 on the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.