Three people were arrested today on suspicion of dealing drugs and may face severe felony charges.
Sheriff's deputies arrested Junction resident Krista Nicole Noseff, San Antonio resident Steven Garcia Jr., and Center Point resident Andrew John Schermerhorn and accused them of dealing 4-200 grams of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, which includes cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.
If prosecutors move forward with the cases, the defendants may face first degree felonies punishable by as much as life in prison and a $10,000 fine under state law. The Kerr County Sheriff's Office has recommended two such charges for each defendant, according to jail records.
Each of the defendants is being held on bonds totaling $140,000.
