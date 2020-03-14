The South Texas Veterans Health Care System, which oversees the VA Medical Center in Kerrville, is taking extra precautions aimed at limiting exposure risk to veterans, volunteers, employees and visitors.
Veterans who are concerned they may have symptoms of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), flu, or cold should call 877-537-7348 before coming to the VA, said VA public affairs officer Nenette C. Madla in a press release issued this afternoon.
Clinical staff are available to provide 24/7 virtual care and support, including nurse advice and triage, and this service is available at no cost to veterans enrolled for VA health care, states the release.
The South Texas Veterans Health Care System and its outpatient clinics are conducting mandatory screening to rapidly identify individuals who may have symptoms of respiratory illness and direct them for further triage and treatment. Patients should plan to arrive well in advance of appointment time to comply with the screening process.
The screening consists of three questions:
1. Do you have a fever or worsening cough or shortness of breath or flu-like symptoms?
2. Have you or a close contact traveled to an area with widespread or sustained community transmission of COVID-19 within 14 days of symptom onset?
3. Have you been in close contact with someone, including health care workers, confirmed to have COVID-19?
Access to VA nursing homes, Spinal Cord Injury Units, Bone Marrow Transplant Unit, Domiciliary, and Polytrauma Transitional Rehabilitation Program are strictly monitored to protect patients deemed more vulnerable and at higher risk, according to the release, which means no outside visitors will be permitted to see residents in these units. The only exceptions will be in cases where veterans are in their last stages of life on hospice units. Visitation hours at the inpatient units are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
"We strongly encourage Veterans to limit family members accompanying them to their appointments to immediate caregivers only and no children under 18 years of age," states the release.
South Texas Veterans Health Care System will post cancelled special events and/or activities on the following sites : www.southtexas.va.gov, www.facebook.com/SanAntonioVAMC, www.twitter.com/SanAntonioVAMC . South Texas is temporarily ceasing all participation in public outreach events until April 30, 2020.
"The South Texas Veterans Health Care System understands these actions may be inconvenient to some; however, these measures will help protect those who trust VA for their care and the employees who provide that care," states the release.
Aside from the changes mentioned above, the South Texas Veterans Health Care System remains fully operational, and veterans can continue to make appointments as they normally would, states the release.
The South Texas Veterans Health Care System also includes the following outpatient clinics:
Frank M. Tejeda Outpatient
North Central Federal Clinic
Balcones Heights Outpatient Clinic
Shavano Park Outpatient Clinic
South Bexar Outpatient Clinic
Victoria Outpatient Clinic
Data Point Outpatient Clinic
