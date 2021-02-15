The City of Kerrville, Kerr County and local emergency responders continue to ask residents to stay home and avoid driving due to the hazardous road conditions.
Ice and snow have accumulated throughout the area, and some KPUB customers are without power due to state-mandated outages to accommodate high demand throughout Texas. The unusually low temperatures have begun damaging critical infrastructure; at least one apartment complex announced it would shut off water due to cold-damaged water pipes. Injuries have been reported in the last 24 hours, such as a woman who fell outside, sustaining a possible broken hip and hypothermia, before she managed to crawl back inside to dial 911, according to someone familiar with the incident.
"Per the National Weather Service, travel will remain very difficult to near impossible across Kerr County, with snow and ice covered roads persisting through Tuesday and likely into Wednesday," states a Monday-evening city press release. "Travel is highly discouraged, especially as dropping temperatures after dark turn melted snow into ice."
Those who need emergency shelter can obtain it at Calvary Temple Baptist Church, but no emergency medical services are available there, according to the city.
"Citizens needing transportation to the shelter can contact Kerrville Police Department dispatch at 257-8181," states the press release. "The Kerrville Fire Department reminds citizens to take extra caution when using indoor heating appliances like space heaters due to their potential fire hazard. Kerrville Public Works reminds citizens to maintain a steady water drip through faucets to help prevent pipes from freezing."
City municipal offices, the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library, the Parks and Recreation Office at Kerrville Schreiner Park, Development Services, Municipal Court and the city’s Covid-19 vaccine pre-registration call center will be closed again on Tuesday, but city employees will be working remotely and most online services will continue, according to the city.
Many Utility Billing services, including bill pay and requests for new service, can be made online at Kerrvilletx.gov.
"The city’s Utility Billing office would like to let water customers know that water will not be turned off for non-payment and late charges or penalties will not be assessed for accounts with due dates that occur while city offices are closed or widespread power outages persist," states the city's press release.
There will be no trash pickups Tuesday, according to the release.
"The city secretary’s office will be closed. Should you need assistance, please contact City Secretary Shelley McElhannon at shelley.mcelhannon@kerrvilletx.gov," the release states. "The Kerrville Police Department, Fire Department and Streets Department will continue working around the clock to respond to crisis situations."
This evening, Kerr County released the following statement:
Due to the National Weather Service forecast issued earlier this evening that predicts another imminent cold front moving through the Hill Country, Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly has issued a statement that offices in the Kerr County Courthouse will be closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
The NWS Winter Weather Warning is in effect from 6 a.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, and calls for more ice and snow yet again in Kerr County, with accumulations up to 1-2 inches.
In order to keep county employees safe, as well as discourage customers from traveling on hazardous streets and highways, the courthouse offices in Kerrville and those at the annex in Ingram will be closed all day on Tuesday, Feb. 16. Those same offices also might be closed Wednesday, Feb. 17, depending on what the weather brings. A determination on that will be made later in the day tomorrow. Stay tuned!
In the meantime, please know that the closings do not affect emergency services, such as law enforcement, fire and rescue, first responders, etc. Those dedicated men and women will continue to work around the clock to serve citizens in their times of need.
To lighten their overwhelmed load, please avoid travel and shelter in place. Do what you can to conserve energy. We understand there are many outages in our county, just as there are across Texas because of the undue strain on the statewide power grid. We know crews are working as fast as they can to restore electricity.
Also, please look out for your vulnerable neighbors to help them survive this historic extended, extreme cold snap. Thank you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.