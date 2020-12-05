HOUSTON (AP) — Quincy Olivari had a career-high 27 points as Rice rolled past Houston Baptist 86-64 on Saturday night.
Cavit Ege Havsa had 11 points for Rice (4-0). Travis Evee and Max Fiedler each added 10 points.
Za-Ontay Boothman had 15 points for the Huskies (0-4). Zach Iyeyemi added 12 points. Philip McKenzie had 10 points.
