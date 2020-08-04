I would like to echo Bill Morgan’s opinion letter . As a senior citizen, I too would prefer to have the option of receiving medication or treatment which “could”, or even “might” be able to prevent me from having to go into the ER after my symptoms became worse. I too, would prefer to be able to exercise my first amendment rights as to which type of treatment I am to receive and not be required to rely on FDA or State Board rules. Do State Board “rulings” outweigh our individual rights to the treatment we want or need? I also hope that those doctors who treat us will stand by us especially if the oath they took when becoming doctors was given willingly and in good conscience.
Mary Olden, Kerrville
