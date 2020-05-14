Observe the latest rightwing charade reshaping reality. The Dallas-area hairstylist jailed for disobeying “Stay-at-home”, https://is.gd/i2OD7j, is their disinformation campaign’s main focus – 2020’s Acorn.
Nobody is happy with so many hurting financially, physically and emotionally. We’re all stressed. Please behave like mature citizens during an unprecedented emergency. It’s COVID-19 not the flu! Bad enough having to be told to exercise reasonable cautionary measures protecting others well-being, but armed to the teeth in public is another era’s “Brown Shirts” irresponsible bullying.
Exposed is public and private institutions unable to cope without a coordinated national response. Economic dire conditions fall into the lap of an incompetent president’s rudderless Administration.
Remember the Demagogue-in-Chief’s pandering “Democrat hoax!”? Now, it’s his deadly body count having failed to respond when informed months earlier.
Also, direct ire to Congressional GOPers and Trump-inspired governors. 2017’s Tax Measure created massive deficits. Health insurance tied to employment is useless when unemployed. Many GOP states refused Medicaid. Governors re-open notwithstanding a pandemic far from having its way. That’s their ticket to disaster!
Trump is seeking to portray an improving economy while claiming fewer deaths. Consider him very adept at deception, conniving votes for a charade of a human being incapable of compassion!
Everything Trump touches dies; from Casinos through disemboweling the CDC acting effectively. He’s engaged the Defense Production Act only once, forcing workers in already proven high-risk meat packing plants back to work while GOP governors threaten withholding unemployment benefits.
Slavery abolished? Where’s the Sermon-On-the-Mount in any of it?
Barry Zavah, Alpine
