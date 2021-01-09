A strong low pressure system takes aim across Texas tonight and Sunday.
Rain chances will increase overnight tonight from West to East across the Hill Country.
Light rain showers will become more widespread with areas of moderate to heavy rainfall possible towards daybreak.
Scroll through the attached graphics above to see the rest of the Hill Country and surrounding areas.
SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING
Expect widespread showers and a few thunderstorms after midnight.
No severe weather is expected across the Hill Country, but rumbles of thunder and sleet could occur.
If thunder occurs, sleet could technically be in the form of small hail.
I expect most of the precipitation to remain in the form of rain overnight as temperatures drop into the middle 30's by 6:00 a.m. Sunday.
East-southeast winds average 5 to 15 mph.
WINTER STORM SUNDAY??
After daybreak, current models suggest that rain will mix with sleet and snow before noon Sunday.
A specific time range from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. is favored for the best time to view snowflakes, if it makes it this far to the south.
Temperatures will hold in the 30's all day long with winds becoming stronger out of the north at 15 to 25 mph.
This will produce wind chill values in the teens and 20's Sunday.
It will be blustery and very cold with precipitation coming to an end before sunset most areas.
Travel issues will be possible across the area, especially north and west of Kerrville and along the Interstate 10 corridor.
Even though no advisories are in effect for Kerrville tonight and Sunday, there are Winter Weather Advisories from Junction to Fredericksburg and Johnson City just a county to our north and west.
Advisories may be issued for Kerr County by daybreak Sunday.
SLICK ROADS POSSIBLE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING
Even though precipitation chances come to an end, it will be cold Sunday night and temperatures tumble into the middle and upper 20's.
This could result in water freezing on the roads and areas of patchy ice.
Freezing fog could also produce a glaze of ice across the area Monday morning as humidity values rise to near 100 percent.
SLIGHTLY WARMER MONDAY
Skies become partly sunny Monday and it remains cold with highs in the lower to middle 40's.
