Abby Nightingale loves sheep so much she returned to the Hill Country after college to give back and help other young sheep enthusiasts. Her Bandera 4-H team known as Abby’s Kids, were among the many competitors at the Hill Country District Junior Livestock Show on Wednesday held at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
“I came back to give to the kids and the community,” said Nightingale. “I wanted the kids to have the experience that I did growing up showing sheep.”
It’s a father-daughter effort raising and showing champion Hampshire sheep. Nightingale’s father, Dr. Conrad Nightingale, is a practicing veterinarian in Bandera and together they operate Nightingale Farms, the small rural farm where they have raised champion sheep for over 40 years.
“My dad grew up in Kansas and he showed sheep,” said Nightingale. “He started the legacy and he wanted to give back too.”
Together the Nightingales know plenty about raising winning sheep. Their flock of over 30 Hampshire ewes is recognized throughout the country for their premier bloodlines.
The younger Nightingale, was the first recipient of the highly coveted San Antonio Livestock Show Scholarship, earning $6,000 as the first winner of the scholarship. Today junior competitors can earn $10,000 apply towards their education.
Now a nurse at the Orthopedic Surgery Center of San Antonio, where she manages the operating room, Nightingale is modest about her success over the years showing sheep.
“I just want these kids to learn responsibility and how to go out into the workforce and be good stewards,” said Nightingale.
Parents describe Abby as knowledgeable and dedicated but she is selective about who can join her team.
“The number one thing I expect is parent participation,” said Nightingale. “The kids need support.”
If team members do not have the facility to house their lambs, the Nightingales offer the use of their farm where they have the equipment necessary to prepare the animals for shows.
Candence Emmons, a sophomore at Medina High School, is one of the nine 4-H members benefiting from Nightingale’s husbandry knowledge. Emmons, a competitive cheerleader, won the 2018 Reserve Ram Lamb at the Houston Livestock Show.
“I have been showing and raising sheep for multiple years,” said Emmons. “I am hoping to win champion ram again this year.”
