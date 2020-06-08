Kerr County received the first big chunk of a federal grant to help cover costs associated with the coronavirus pandemic.
During a Monday-morning meeting, County Auditor Tanya Shelton told Kerr County commissioners that the federal government sent the county a $290,000 advance on the first part of a potential total amount of $1.4 million.
Plexiglass installed in county offices probably will be reimbursable expenses, as well as cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment.
The next step for the county will be to itemize pandemic-related expenses incurred after April 1 and apply them to the advance, then track costs for possible reimbursement through December.
The $1.4 million doesn’t include monies available to reimburse the sheriff’s office for overtime and other pandemic-related expenses. The additional funds will be available from the Alamo Area Council of Governments, to which the governor’s office allocated about $3.05 million. These monies originated from the federal government: a Congressional appropriation to the U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance, according to a funding announcement from the governor’s office.
Officials indicated they’d take great pains to determine exactly which expenses are eligible for reimbursement under the $1.4 million grant. County Judge Rob Kelly said the county probably would need the help of a consultant.
“At this point we’re guessing and it’s changing daily,” Kelly said.
