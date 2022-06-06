Relief from the heat is not likely across the Hill Country for the rest of the work week. Minor cooling may occur from a cold front Thursday, but this remains in question.
High pressure keeps rainfall chances low across the area for most of the week ahead.
Heat is one of the leading causes of weather-related deaths across Texas and the United States.
A total of 910 children have died across the country since 1998, due to Pediatric Vehicular Heatstroke. This occurs when children are left in a vehicle unattended. Never leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle.
If outdoors, take frequent breaks during the day. Drink plenty of water and stay hydrated. Use sunscreen and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing, to protect yourself from the sun’s rays.
Stay indoors during the peak heating hours of the day.
TRIPLE DIGIT HEAT POSSIBLE
Brief low clouds start the day off Tuesday morning. Skies become mostly sunny in a hurry.
High temperatures soar to between 100 and 103 degrees. This pattern almost guarantees that our official high temperature will reach the century mark.
I do not see any measurable rainfall in the forecast locally.
South-southeast winds continue on the gusty side at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts may exceed 25 mph during the day.
FAIR AND WARM OVERNIGHT
Fair skies and warm temperatures persist throughout the night. Patchy stratus clouds are possible by daybreak.
Lows end up in the lower 70s. A few locations could drop into the upper 60s.
South winds continue at 10 to 20 mph with a few gusts higher than 20 mph possible.
VERY HOT AGAIN WEDNESDAY
High pressure should keep high temperatures very hot across the area Wednesday afternoon. Most locations warm into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.
Winds become southeast at 10 to 15 mph. No rain is in the forecast.
WASH, RINSE AND REPEAT
The forecast sounds like a broken record overnight Wednesday into Thursday.
A few low stratus clouds are possible by daybreak Thursday.
Low temperatures remain in the lower 70s across the area.
South winds average 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph possible by Thursday morning.
JUNE HEATWAVE CONTINUES
It appears that above-average temperatures continue across the Hill Country and most of the state of Texas through June 20.
We could see a return to isolated storm chances sometime next week, but the forecast remains unclear when it comes to rain chances locally.
Highs top out in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees on a daily basis with low temperatures in the lower to middle 70s each night.
