UPDATE: "The child has been found safe," reads a statement from the Bandera County Sheriff's Office. "Thank you to all responders, volunteers and community for your service in locating this young man."
A young boy is missing in Bandera County and more than 200 people are looking for him.
"We have had an overwhelming response from the community," reads a Tuesday statement from the Bandera County Sheriff's Office. "They are not accepting any more volunteers at this time."
The boy, Cameron Michael, went missing from the 500 block of Sharon Drive, according to the agency.
"Thank you to the citizens of Bandera County for your willingness to help," reads the statement.
A family member, Carrie Crumrine, took to social media Monday evening and reported the boy missing.
In a video she posted Tuesday morning, Crumrine said the boy had been gone since about 6 p.m. Monday. He wast last seen outside with an apple, and was thought to be headed to another house on the property. Crumrine said that after she searched for about two hours Monday, the family dog returned through the back part of the property.
"So he may have taken off on an adventure with the dog," Crumrine said in the video. "Most likely he's back here. We're in an isolated area, so we don't believe anybody stole him or took him.... He may just be hurt back here and can't talk, and there's a lot of brush, a lot of nooks an crevices. We have several people on horseback — I think that's a good idea, because if he did yell out, we couldn't hear him with the four-wheelers. ... There's at least a few thousand acres to look through."
