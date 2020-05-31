Over the last two weeks, we've had groups and people stop by The Kerrville Daily Times to discuss some of their fundraising efforts, including a Tivy High School senior.
The first group was Kerrville Pets Alive, which was raising money to wrap its new trailer in snazzy graphics. The trailer was given to the group to help facilitate pet adoptions in places around the county. When finished, the group says it will be a more inviting place for people to get information about the group and learn how they can get involved — along with adopting a dog or cat.
Karen Guerriero, KPA president, said they were about $250 away from their goal of $2,500, which was also being matched by an anonymous donor.
Dezirae Bremseth, who just graduated from Tivy, is headed to the prestigious San Francisco Conservatory of Music in the fall on a full scholarship, but the one thing she had to pay for herself was a new French horn. The cost? About $8,000. So, local Realtor Carolyn Northcutt started a fundraiser through Texas Hill Country Bank that has collected about $7,000 in community donations.
Finally, Kerrville City Councilwoman Judy Eycher said during an appearance on KDT Live last week that the community has donated more than $50,000 through the Hill Country Community Foundation to help pay for food bank services since the coronavirus pandemic has put a huge demand on local food banks.
