An Arkansas servicemember separated from his cat for more than four years was reunited Monday with the feline due to the help of local nonprofits.
Freeman Fritts veterinarian Shelby Key took in Captain in from some girls who found him wandering on the side of the road, according to information from news reports and Freeman Fritts Veterinary Technician Phyllis Allen. After they scanned the cat’s microchip, veterinary staff discovered Captain had been adopted out of San Antonio five years ago and had apparently been on the streets for four years. They found the name of his owner — Buster Meister — but weren’t able to make contact by phone. But Key is a “master sleuth,” Allen said, and a search of Facebook began. That’s where they found Meister, a U.S. Air Force servicemember.
“His dad (Meister) was fairly adamant that he had passed away while he was deployed,” Allen wrote in a Monday text message. “I was able to convince him that we did in fact have his cat, Captain. He immediately wanted to see about getting him back.”
Freeman Fritts then sought the help of Kerrville Pets Alive, another local animal-welfare nonprofit. Shelly Sandy, of Kerrville Pets Alive, went on an email campaign with Southwest Airlines and secured his flight, Allen texted.
“We asked that she accompany him, and she was delighted to,” Allen texted.
Sandy, whose husband, Jim, drove them to the airport, reported her success in a Monday post on Facebook, saying Captain “was a wonderful travel companion.”
“He was cool and calm when I had to remove him from his carrier at security screening, and we snuck a quick stretch and snack for him at a more private family restroom in Dallas,” Sandy posted. “He was harnessed and leashed both times for my peace of mind.”
Sandy, who works closely with Freeman Fritts in animal-rescue efforts in Kerr County, described the moment they opened the travel carrier in Arkansas. After petting Captain, Meister “was immediately reassured that Captain is still the same sweet kitty, despite his years on the street,” Sandy posted.
The airline “covered all expenses to get Captain back home,” Sandy wrote in a text message.
“Southwest Airlines was wonderful to us,” posted Sandy. “Captain even earned his SWA pilot’s wings. We had escorts or greeters in San Antonio, Dallas and Little Rock. SWA pilot Captain Colin Fite and SWA representative Rebecca paid us an extended visit as we waited in Dallas for our connection. Captain made several new friends, and his arrival in Little Rock was announced upon landing.”
