Police are determining whether a civil or criminal court has jurisdiction in the case of a contractor who reportedly failed to do agreed-upon work.
The complainant told police over the weekend that the contractor he hired to do the work on his home on Summit Spur was advanced $6,000 in the fall. But since then, the contractor reportedly had done minimal work and couldn’t be reached.
“The investigator assigned to this case is going to review the incident with the DA to determine if this meets the elements for a theft case or if this would fall under a civil dispute,” said Sgt. Jonathan Lamb of the Kerrville Police Department.
If this matter falls under the penal code, theft of $6,000 in value is a felony punishable by as much as two years in state jail and a $10,000 fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.