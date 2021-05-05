CENTER POINT — Center Point firefighters want an emergency services district to help fund their operations and will have a petition on hand Friday at their station to help get the matter on the November ballot.
“With the day we live in now, things cost more,” said Fire Chief Charles Holt. “We have 34 members that we have to keep up with gear and trucks, and Center Point’s fixing to get two brand new subdivisions with about 400 more rooftops.”
The fire department wants to have a petition in favor of an emergency services district, which would be funded by a property tax that would collect about $60 on property valued $100,000. By comparison, school tax is $973 and county tax is $474 for a $100,000 property.
“So I think $60 a year for fire protection ain’t bad,” Holt said.
The firefighters have invited property-owner voters who would be served by their proposed district to come by between 5 and 7 p.m. Friday to sign the petition at their fire station, 548 W. Kelly, Center Point.
Firefighters will be on hand to answer questions as well.
Holt said the department’s been trying to acquire new trucks for the past two and a half to three years.
“I’ve been telling everyone in our department that Center Point’s growing,” Holt said. “We’re trying to get bigger trucks, better trucks, to help serve our area.”
The fire department is collecting signatures on a petition in favor of putting the question of a district on the November election ballot. The deadline to submit the petition to the city of Kerrville is May 12. If the city doesn’t give permission to have part of its ETJ continue to be served by the Center Point VFD if the ESD’s created, Holt will have to resurvey the area and amend the proposed ESD boundaries. If the city consents, Holt will continue to gather signatures and submit a petition to the Kerr County Commissioners Court.
“If they approve it, then it goes on a ballot,” Holt said.
