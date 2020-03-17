The following is a list of businesses and services that have modified their operating plans to manage the coronavirus pandemic.
- The Butt-Holdsworth Library is closed to visitors but that doesn't mean you can't get books. Library patrons can order books online and pick them up between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the library's curbside pickup.
- Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches, 603 Main Street, has closed its dining room, but customers can still order and pick up their orders, according to Jesse Trevino, who operates the Kerrville store.
- Kerrville's Whataburger has closed its dining room to customers. The drive-thru is still open 24 hours per day.
- Wolfmueller's Books, the rare and used bookstore on Earl Garrett Street in downtown, will temporarily close its store, and encourages its customers to visit the store online to make purchases. Customers can arrange to pick up purchases or have them delivered. Visit wolfmuellersbooks.com
- If you're visiting the Peterson Regional Medical Center be aware that there stringent procedures in place to visit the hospital including answering questions about coronavirus exposure and temperature checks.
