After the Kerrville City Council’s unanimous decision to allow 510 homes to be constructed in the city we saw a lot of vitriol, plenty of misinformation and some sadness that the city was definitely going to change.
As we’ve done for the last few months, we asked about the decision of our Facebook audience if the decision was the right one. The one-day non-scientific poll came back with 63% in favor of the city council’s decision.
That’s interesting because it’s the same result we’ve gotten in our last three polls dating back to the first time this came before the city’s planning and zoning commission in November.
It’s been a 63-37 split each time we’ve asked the question.
We’ve asked various polls, both on Facebook and on dailytimes.com, about housing since September, and the response has been about the same. Residents were:
- Supportive of the city’s 2050 plan.
- Were lukewarm on housing incentives — 53-47 in favor
- Were generally supporting of the city council — 59-41
- And identified affordable housing as the No. 1 need in the city, in two separate polls.
Reactions have been strong on both sides of the issue, with more than 100 comments posted on our Facebook page after Tuesday’s decision. Just some of the comments:
- Pathetic! Horrible move by the city!
- Wonder has anyone checked their bank accounts. The people of k town need to fire THEM ALLLLL! REPLACE WITH NEW PEOPLE THAT WILL LISTEN TO THE VOTERS!!!
- Why not use a local builder like Huser or another Hill Country company for this venture? Weird. Maybe there was a bidding process I missed..
- It's time to vote these people out of office.Typically Democrats just do what they want so they can fill their pockets it's all about them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.