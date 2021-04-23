Severe thunderstorms are possible across portions of the Hill Country Friday afternoon and evening.
A dryline and disturbance will track across Texas during the day Friday.
Showers and storms may develop across the region Friday afternoon and early Friday evening.
If storms can become deeply rooted, there will be a risk for significant hail and wind gusts up to 70 mph.
Storms will be isolated to widely scattered in nature across the Hill Country. A higher risk for severe weather is expected north and east of Kerrville towards Austin, Waco and Dallas-Fort Worth.
Remain weather alert just in case a few storms pop up throughout the day.
Severe weather risks are highest between the hours of 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.
High temperatures climb into the 70's during the afternoon hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.