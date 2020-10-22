Thursday will be no different than Wednesday when it comes to the weather forecast.
There are changes coming and we begin to notice the effects Friday.
Skies become partly sunny Thursday afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 80's.
Winds remain out of the south-southeast at 10 to 15 mph with gusts over 20 mph possible again.
Stray showers may develop Thursday, but rain chances are generally less than 10 percent.
Afternoon minimum humidity values drop to between 40 and 50 percent Thursday afternoon.
Low clouds redevelop overnight tonight as deep Gulf moisture remains in place.
Areas of drizzle or light rain showers are also possible.
Lows remain in the middle to upper 60's.
Winds continue out of the south at 10 to 15 mph overnight.
FRIDAY CHANGES
There is fairly good agreement that a cold front will track across the area sometime between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday across the Hill Country.
The front will bring a narrow line of showers and isolated thunderstorms with it.
Highs may initially warm into the lower 80's, but it appears that temperatures will fall into the 70's and even a few 60's behind the front during the day tomorrow.
Winds become gusty out of the north at 15 to 25 mph when the frontal boundary passes through.
By sunset Friday, we could easily be in the 60's with a few 50's showing up after sunset.
Increasing clouds are expected Friday night and it will be colder with lows in the middle to upper 40's.
North winds continue at 10 to 15 mph Friday night.
SATURDAY COOLDOWN
There is modest disagreement when it comes to the high temperatures Saturday.
A general consensus shows highs in the upper 60's to lower 70's which is cooler than what was advertised yesterday.
There is also a slim chance of a sprinkle or shower which was not in the forecast yesterday.
North winds become southerly during the afternoon at 5 to 10 mph.
WARM AND HUMID SUNDAY
Summer makes one last gasp Sunday as temperatures soar into the middle and upper 80's ahead of our next "knockout" cold front.
COLD AND BLUSTERY FRONT MONDAY
Monday brings a dramatic temperature change with highs in the 60's and 70's initially falling into the 50's during the afternoon.
A few showers and storms are possible Monday.
There is a good chance that we will stay in the 50's for highs Tuesday and Wednesday with even colder temperatures possible.
Lows in the 30's and 40's are expected during this time.
We will also see a decent chance of rain in the forecast next week.
