The Ingram Lady Warriors hosted the Comfort Deer Tuesday night and lost in the first round of district play by the score of 55-41.
Comfort jumped to a hot start taking the lead 18-11 after the first period.
The Lady Warriors and Comfort Deer both scored 21 points combined in the second and third period before the Deer outscored the Lady Warriors 16-9 in the fourth quarter.
Macie Neutze of Ingram led all scorers with a total of 17 points.
Shay Rodriguez scored 14 points to lead the Comfort Deer.
Rodriguez crashed the boards with a total of 21 rebounds for Comfort.
Ingram’s Jazmyn Vela knocked down a triple in the second quarter and scored 4 points for the Lady Warriors.
Neutze also scored a 3-point bucket in the third quarter for Ingram.
Kallie Doss scored 11 points for the Deer and Daniela Hernandez added 7 points.
