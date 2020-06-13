In this May 27, 2008 file photo, the gurney in Huntsville, Texas, where Texas' condemned are strapped down to receive a lethal dose of drugs is shown. A federal appeals court has cleared the way for the execution to proceed next week of Ruben Gutierrez, a man condemned for the fatal stabbing more than 20 years ago of an 85-year-old woman. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan, File)