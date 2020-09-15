A Kerrville resident was jailed for the 19th time, this time on suspicion of felony drug possession.
A Kerrville police officer arrested Earl Stanley Shakesnyder on Sept. 14 and accused him of possessing less than 1 gram of a drug in penalty group 1, which includes cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine. Shakesnyder was released the same day on a promise to pay $10,000 if he doesn't show up for court, according to court records.
Shakesnyder, born in 1964, has been in and out of jail in Kerr County since 1990, according to jail records. Abou half of his arrests in the last 10 years have involved accusations of traffic violations; he’s been accused of driving without a valid license three times since 2018, and was jailed last year for failing to pay a fine for driving without insurance. He’s served prison time for selling cocaine and has pleaded guilty to theft by check, forgery, five felony drug offenses and misdemeanor assault, according to court records.
