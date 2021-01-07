Gracie Morris and Gracie Clark scored three goals apiece Thursday afternoon as Our Lady of the Hills shut out Waco Reicher 12-0.
In addition to three points by Morris, she had three assists and five shots on goal to pace the Lady Hawks.
Clark had four shots on goal in addition to her three goals.
Avery Morris scored two goals, recorded two assists and had six shots on goal.
Nancy Garcia, Bri Alcorta, Catherine Westfall and Ellie Cummings rounded out scoring with one goal apiece.
Cummings added three shots on goal.
UP NEXT
The OLH girls soccer team will travel to Temple to take on Temple Holy Trinity Monday, Jan. 11 at 5 p.m.
